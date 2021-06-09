Hyatt expands in Spain with 7Pines Resort Ibiza opening

Added: 08.06.2021 11:18 | 12 views | 0 comments

Hyatt has welcomed the opening ofâ€¯7Pines Resort Ibiza,â€¯part ofâ€¯Destination by Hyatt.â€¯The 185-all-suite luxury clifftop resortâ€¯welcomes guestsâ€¯toâ€¯one of the most popular spots onâ€¯the Whiteâ€¯Island.â€¯