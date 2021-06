Madeira rejects amber list designation



Source: www.nature.scot



Madeira deserves to stay on the UK green list and should not be categorised with the rest of mainland Europe, according to local officials. The archipelago is 1,077 kilometres away in the Atlantic. More in feedproxy.google.com » EU Tags: UK