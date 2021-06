United Airlines plans supersonic future with Boom



United has signed an agreement with Boom Supersonic to add aircraft to its global fleet. If realised, this could be a move that facilitates a leap forward in returning supersonic speeds to aviation. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Aviation