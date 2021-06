Tourism arrivals limp through first quarter



Tourist arrivals were down 83 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 as widespread travel restrictions remained in place. However, the UNWTO Confidence Index shows signs of a slow uptick in optimism. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: India