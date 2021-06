Focus: Breaking Travel News interview: Amora Carbajal, executive director, Promperú



Added: 02.06.2021 13:19 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.complex.com



Peru has been hard hit by Covid-19, but with cases now falling and vaccination rates picking up, thoughts are turning to the reopening of the tourism sector. Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Amora Carbajal, executive director with tourist board Promperú, about how the country plans to bounce back from the most challenging of years More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Planes