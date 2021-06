UKHospitality reveals UK staff shortages



Added: 01.06.2021 8:33 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ukhospitality.org.uk



UKHospitality has revealed the extent of the staffing crisis facing a sector that is already in a hugely fragile state following more than a year of closures and severely restricted trading. More in feedproxy.google.com » ISIS Tags: UK