Bartlett warns tourism sector over Covid-19 violations



Added: 29.05.2021



Source: jis.gov.jm



Jamaica minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, has warned breaches of Covid-19 protocols will not be tolerated in the sector. The comments follow the controversial staging of a festival in Negril. More in feedproxy.google.com »