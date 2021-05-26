Air Astana to launch Montenegro flights next month



Air Astana will inaugurate new services between Kazakhstan and Montenegro on June 9th. Flights to Podgorica, Montenegroâ€™s capital, will operate from Nur-Sultan on Wednesdays and Saturdays. More in feedproxy.google.com »