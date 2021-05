Added: 25.05.2021 22:13 | 5 views | 0 comments

Undoubtedly, New York City has got all the necessary amenities for living purposes. If you’re a resident of NYC, you know very well that you have never regretted living in NYC. But the current scenario has witnessed a vast change in people’s behaviour. Especially, after the deadliest impact of the novel coronavirus, the most attractive tourist spots of NYC became deserted.