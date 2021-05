Eurostar secures Â£250m refinancing package with lenders

Eurostar secures £250m refinancing package with lenders



The package of £250 million mainly consists of additional equity and loans from a syndicate of banks guaranteed by the shareholders. Partners include the French state railway group SNCF and Patina Rail. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU