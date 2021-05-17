Ryanair sees record losses in wake of Covid-19



Ryanair has reported a full-year loss of â‚¬815 million for financial 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic took a huge toll on the industry. The Irish airline carried just 27.5 million passengers last year. More in feedproxy.google.com »