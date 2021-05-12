Tui Group pins hopes on strong summer as losses mount



Added: 12.05.2021 9:25 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tuigroup.com



The company reported an adjusted loss of â‚¬1.3 billion for the first half of the year, down further from losses of â‚¬795 million seen in the same period last year. More in feedproxy.google.com »