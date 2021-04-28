Ortiguera to lead Pacific Asia Travel Association



Source: www.youramazingplaces.com



The Pacific Asia Travel Association has confirmed the appointment of Liz Ortiguera to the role of chief executive. She will take up the role on May 17th, succeeding Mario Hardy. More in feedproxy.google.com »