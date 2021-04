Focus: 6 alternative destinations for your UK summer staycation



Added: 27.04.2021 20:23 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.autocar.co.uk



With overseas holidays still convoluted and unclear, and with the introduction of passport vaccines, it’s fair to say that travel may not resume fully back to normal in the summer of 2021. Some may wait and gamble on the hope, but in the meantime staycation accommodation is being rapidly booked up by those hedging their bets More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK