Jet2 expects losses of Â£385m for financial 2020



Added: 27.04.2021



Jet2 has said it expects to lose Â£375-Â£385 million for the year to the end of March in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. In contrast, the leisure airline made a profit of Â£264 million in 2019. More in feedproxy.google.com »