Accor preparing for strong rebound this summer



Added: 22.04.2021 11:27 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.autoevolution.com



Accor has reported first-quarter revenue of â‚¬361 million for 2021. The figure is down 53 per cent on a reported basis against last year, and down 57 per cent when compared to pre-Covid first quarter of 2019. More in feedproxy.google.com »