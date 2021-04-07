Ryanair cuts expected losses for 2020



Ryanair now expects to report a loss for the year to March 31st of between â‚¬800 million and â‚¬850 million. The group said full-year traffic was 27.5 million passengers, down from 149 million a year ago. More in feedproxy.google.com »