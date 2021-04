Added: 05.04.2021 21:15 | 2 views | 0 comments

We all know that in most parts of the world, traveling with cannabis in your possession is illegal. It wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume the same is true for CBD — however, that’s not the case. If you’re planning a trip and you’re worried about being able to take your CBD with you, keep reading. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about traveling with CBD.