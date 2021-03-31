Focus: Breaking Travel News interview: Mushtak Gafoor, chief executive, Farhat Tours



Added: 31.03.2021 13:56 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.breakingtravelnews.com



Breaking Travel News here chats to Mushtak Gafoor, chief executive and manging director, Farhat Tours about his approach to the challenges set by Covid-19, and his thoughts on new travel trends More in feedproxy.google.com »