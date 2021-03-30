UNWTO calls for global community to support small island developing states



Added: 30.03.2021 10:52 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: wallpapershome.com



The World Tourism Organisation is calling for the international community to show solidarity with â€˜small island developing statesâ€™ by ensuring they have access to Covid-19 vaccinations. More in feedproxy.google.com »