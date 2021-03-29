Focus: Breaking Travel News interview: Nuno Vale, executive director, Madeira Promotion Authority



Added: 29.03.2021 16:18 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.medcruise.com



As executive director of Madeira Promotion Authority, Nuno Vale has been at the forefront of efforts to prepare the destination for the post-Covid-19 world. Here he tells Breaking Travel News what guests can expect to find when they return More in feedproxy.google.com »