P&O reveals Arvia will sail from Caribbean



Added: 25.03.2021 11:19 | 6 views | 0 comments



P&Oâ€™s new ship, Arvia, will offer a Caribbean maiden season of fly/cruise holidays from home port Barbados and Antigua. The vessel is expected to debut in December next year. More in feedproxy.google.com »