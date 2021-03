Tui Group confirms new UK shop closures



Tui Group has confirmed it will close a further 48 shops across the UK as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to hit the travel sector. The locations of the shops was not revealed. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK