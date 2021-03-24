New fines for holidaymakers from England



Added: 23.03.2021 9:07 | 19 views | 0 comments



Source: www.britainexpress.com



New laws could see travellers from England subject to a Â£5,000 fine if they leave the country without good reason. The penalty is included in legislation that will be voted on by parliament later this week. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: England