Residence Inn by Marriott debuts in Dubai



Added: 16.03.2021



Source: www.burjkhalifa.ae



Located in a prime city district and boasting views of the Burj Khalifa, Residence Inn by Marriott Al Jaddaf offers convenient access to key areas including Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Dubai