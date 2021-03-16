Caribbean tourism slips by two thirds during Covid-19 year



Source: www.travelandleisure.com



Data from the Caribbean Tourism Organisation shows that tourist arrivals to the region fell to just over 11 million in 2020, a decline of 65 per cent when compared to the record 32 million visits in 2019. More in feedproxy.google.com »