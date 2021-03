airBaltic begins to rebuild schedule



Source: escxtra.com



airBaltic plans to resume flights to Kyiv on Wednesday, with trips to Tbilisi, Tel Aviv, Moscow, St. Petersburg and Minsk all set to relaunch on March 28th. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Moscow