Air Astana to relaunch Tbilisi connections



Added: 10.03.2021 14:18 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.businesstraveller.com



Air Astana will resume direct flights between Almaty and Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on March 16th. Services will be operating three times a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Georgia