easyJet opens flight bookings up to September next year



Added: 09.03.2021 12:09 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.officeholidays.com



easyJet has put its summer flight schedule for 2022 on sale earlier than ever before. Flights are now on sale from June 1st to September 30th next year, and with hundreds of destinations available. More in feedproxy.google.com »