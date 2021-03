Saga pushes back holiday relaunch into summer



Saga has extended the current suspension of operations following publication of a new roadmap out of lockdown. Holiday and cruise operations will now begin on May 17th and June 27th, respectively. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Cruises