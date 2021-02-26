Embleton appointed chief executive of Aer Lingus



International Airlines Group has appointed Lynne Embleton to the role of chief executive of Irish flag-carrier Aer Lingus. She will start her new role on April 6th. More in feedproxy.google.com »