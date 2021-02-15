Expedia Group records huge 2020 loss



Source: www.phocuswire.com



Expedia Group has reported a loss of $2.69 billion, or $19 a share, for financial 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic took a huge toll on the travel sector around the world. More in feedproxy.google.com »