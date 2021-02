JetBlue unveils revamped Mint premium seat



Source: www.tuftandneedle.com



The new cabin will feature 24 private suites with a sliding door for every customer, a custom-designed seat cushion by Tuft & Needle and a range of new design touches. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Seat