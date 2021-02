New dual-branded Marriott property opens in Slough



Added: 02.02.2021 8:07 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: hub.theasap.org.uk



The first double-decker hotel in Slough opened its doors today three months ahead of schedule, becoming the first time Marriott International has combined two hotel brands under one roof in the UK. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK