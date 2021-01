Sheraton Hotels unveils revamped interior design



Following an announcement from Marriott in 2018 of its plans to refresh the brand for modern travellers, the completion of the renovations at six hotels is an important milestone in the journey. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Hotels