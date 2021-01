Mangelaars appointed chief executive with Skyscanner



John Mangelaars will replace Moshe Rafiah, who has been splitting his time as chief executive between both Skyscanner and Travelfusion, the company he founded over 20 years ago. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: FIA