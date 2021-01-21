PATA predicts full recovery make take three years



Added: 21.01.2021 11:02 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youramazingplaces.com



The Pacific Asia Travel Association has predicted, that even in the base case scenario, visitor numbers to the region will still be below 2019 levels in two yearsâ€™ time. More in feedproxy.google.com »