Saga to require vaccine before permitting travel



Added: 20.01.2021 11:38 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sanpedrosun.com



Saga will require travellers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the company has confirmed. Potential customers must have received both shots of a vaccine at least 14 days before departure. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Music