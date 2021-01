UK travel corridor closure comes into effect



The UK has today closed all travel corridors, meaning all arrivals will have to quarantine for ten days. Travellers will also require a negative Covid-19 test, taken within three days of departure. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK