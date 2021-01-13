Volkart to lead two Ritz-Carlton properties in Miami



Jacqueline Volkart has been appointed dual general manager at the newly re-imagined, 376-room Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and the 95-room Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour. More in feedproxy.google.com »