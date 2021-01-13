Al-Khalifa to run for UNWTO secretary general



Added: 13.01.2021 9:07 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.gccwomen.org



Shaika Mai Al-Khalifa from the kingdom of Bahrain will challenge the incumbent, Zurab Pololikashvili, for the role of secretary general of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation. More in feedproxy.google.com »