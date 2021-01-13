Brittany Ferries latest vessel takes to water



Source: brittanyferriesnewsroom.com



Salamanca is the second of three E-Flexer class ships ordered by Brittany Ferries and will join sister-ship Galicia, when she enters service in the spring of 2022. More in feedproxy.google.com »