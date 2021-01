Ferran steps into role as IAG chairman



Source: www.seattletimes.com



International Airlines Group has confirmed that Antonio Vazquez has retired as a director of the company and chairman of the board. As previously announced, Javier Ferran has succeeded him as chairman. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Ferrari