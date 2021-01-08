UK to introduce pre-arrival Covid-19 testing



Source: news.sky.com



People arriving by plane, train or boat will have to take a test up to 72 hours before leaving the country they are in. But the new measures will be on top of the rule to self-isolate for ten days. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK