FirstGroup sells Greyhound facilities in North America



Added: 04.01.2021 10:52 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.iflscience.com



FirstGroup has sold three major bus facilities in North America for a total of Â£102 million. The firm said the move was part of a continuing drive to rationalise its bus property portfolio. More in feedproxy.google.com »