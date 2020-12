East Midlands Airport sees record cargo demand



Source: www.geograph.org.uk



The largest pure cargo airport in the UK saw 41,613 tonnes of goods arrive in November, an increase of 26 per cent on last year. With far fewer holiday flights due to Covid-19, cargo demand increased. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK