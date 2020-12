Focus: Cancun international airport – a dig into details



Added: 23.12.2020 16:03 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Cancun is a city located in the Southeastern part of Mexico and on the northeast coast of the Yucatan peninsula. It is among the most famous tourist destinations in Mexico and has the municipality of Benito Juarez. The city is located over the Caribbean Sea and is one of the most eastern points. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Mexico