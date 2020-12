Chukka Caribbean Adventures opens new Jamaica facility



Added: 21.12.2020 16:30 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.bestattravel.co.uk



The tourism sector in Jamaica has received a boost with the addition of a new adventure park in Sandy Bay, Lucea. The US$2 million facility has been developed by Chukka Caribbean Adventures. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: UK