easyJet plans Gatwick expansion for summer 2021



Source: lastsecondholidaydeals.co.uk



In expectation of a rapid return to flying once restrictions are eased, the airline will base four more aircraft at the airport, taking its fleet up to a record 71 aircraft by next summer. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Gatwick