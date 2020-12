Azerai Ke Ga Bay opens in Vietnam



Azerai Ke Ga Bay, an elegant and secluded oceanfront retreat in south-eastern Vietnam, has made its debut. It becomes the third property in the growing portfolio of Azerai Resorts. More in feedproxy.google.com »